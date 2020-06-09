Kylie Jenner reveals the & # 39; badly ruined & # 39; face after the supposed & # 39; facelift & # 39; surgery!

Kylie Jenner has not been seen for over a month, until yesterday. And her face looked incredibly bad. Many on Twitter speculate that Kylie recently underwent a new surgery, which was terribly unsuccessful.

The paparazzi managed to take some photos of Kylie and she seemed relaxed. The youngest and richest Kardashian was seen enjoying a day with his friend Fai Khadra.

These are the first photos of Kylie in weeks, and the first since she was stripped of her "youngest billionaire,quot; status.

Kylie wore a natural look, with very little makeup, and wore an elegant black suit. He recently laughed at reports that he had falsified tax records with a Twitter post saying, 'What am I waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site … all I see is a series of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions hahaha. I never applied for a degree or ever tried to lie to myself there. period. & # 39;

Here are the pictures: