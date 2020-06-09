KUWK: Kim Kardashian recalls how she "freaked out,quot; about North getting pregnant and how Kanye West calmed her down

Kim Kardashian turned to social media to pay tribute to her husband, rapper Kanye West, and in doing so she also spoke about how worried and scared she was when she got pregnant with her first-born son North and how her husband calmed her down. This is what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said!

As fans will remember, by the time Kim first got pregnant, she and Ye had only been romantically involved for less than a year, so things were definitely very scary and uncertain for her.

In a new post meant to commemorate the rapper's 43rd birthday, the reality star recalled the story, praising Kanye for his ability to calm her down when frightened by the pregnancy.

Along with a throwback photo of the two of them, she wrote: ‘Fun fact about this photo. I just found out I was pregnant with North and had Kanye fly to London for my appearance on Kardashian Kollection because I was going crazy! He took me to Hakassan and then to Hagen Daz to make me feel better. "

Kimye started dating only six months after Kim ended her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries in October 2011.

Then in December 2012, Kanye shared the pregnancy news with the world at her New Year's Eve concert.

In June 2013, North West was born, and in May of the following year, the new parents also married.

Meanwhile, they have added three other children to their large family.

And since the six have been trapped in quarantine together for months, reports began to surface that tensions exist between Kim and Kanye.

But, a source previously informed fans via HollywoodLife that the speculations are far from the truth.

Apparently they are doing very well and they are still very happy and in love.



