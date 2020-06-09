Kobe Bryant's widow demands hundreds of millions in wrongful death trial

WENN / Attaches

Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against pilot Ara Zobayan and the helicopter company in February, blaming them for the death of her husband, the basketball icon, and her teenage daughter.

Kobe BryantThe widow is demanding millions in her wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company and the inheritance of a pilot involved in the accident that killed the basketball icon and her daughter.

Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit in February, blaming pilot Ara Zobayan for the accident, maintaining that it was too cloudy to fly.

She has now filed a claim against the pilot and Island Express bosses, insisting that she is entitled to hundreds of millions in future lost earnings as a result of the sudden death of her husband, according to The Blast.

Vanessa's cash application covers "economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudicial interests, punitive damages and other remedies."

The families of the other passengers who lost their lives in the January accident are filing their own wrongful death lawsuits.

Last month, a representative for pilot Zobayan, who also died, insisted that the plaintiff's negligence was to blame for the accident, and told TMZ: "Any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or their deceased were caused directly in whole or in part due to the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs and / or their deceased, including their knowledge and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their alleged damages, for which reason this defendant has no liability. "

Vanessa Bryant previously claimed that pilots and police had been punished on the day of the accident due to weather conditions, but the pilot requested, and received, permission to fly.

According to documents it filed in early May, the Island Express Federal Aviation Administration's operation certificate did not allow pilots to fly during conditions such as the day of the accident. The pilot had allegedly already been cited by the FAA for violating this rule in the past.