Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for being himself at the 43rd birthday tribute

Up News Info –

Kim Kardashian wrapped her husband Kanye West43 birthday with the sweetest message on Monday June 8, calling rapper "My King".

The TV star and entrepreneur posted a series of photos of the couple and offered her four-year-old husband a heartfelt message.

"Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life would not be the same without you!" Kim wrote.

His mom, Kris JennerShe also wished Kanye a happy birthday, calling him "an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend," and adding, "Thank you for being such a special and important part of our family … I love you so much. . "