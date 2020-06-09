Kevin Bacon is a writer with a dark secret in the trailer for You Should Be Out

Kevin Bacon achieved cult success with the 1990s Tremors, but he also starred in another film that somehow did not achieve the same lasting success, despite being one of his strongest performances. That movie is Echo shaking (1999), an unfairly ignored supernatural thriller adapted from a Richard Matheson novel. He had the misfortune to hit theaters the same year that The sixth Sense and The Blair Witch Project.

Now Bacon meets with Echo shaking writer and director David Koepp at You should be gone, an upcoming Universal psychological horror film, co-produced by Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions. The official trailer has just dropped, and we are getting strong Others Satisfies The brilliant vibrations of this story of a haunted house that does not want to let its occupants go, which bodes well for the final film.

The film is adapted from a 2017 German novel of the same name by bestselling author Daniel Kehlman. It is written in the first person style of a diary belonging to an unnamed screenwriter trying to write a sequel to a previous hit movie. With the studio pressing him for a draft, he rents a house and takes his wife, an aging actress for whom work is becoming scarce, and a four-year-old daughter on long vacations hoping to finish the script.

As the script unfolds, so do the strange happenings in the house, with the narrator reporting heartbreaking nightmares. Finally, the narrator finds it difficult to determine if he is still dreaming or awake, and he finds a message in his handwriting that tells him to "escape." His wife (who has been having an affair) denies having written it, and the narrator soon realizes that he is trapped in the house. Every time you try to get out of the living room, for example, the door you go through always takes you back there. Can you figure out how to escape with your family to ensure your safety?

Theo (Kevin Bacon) and Susanna (Amanda Seyfried) decide it's time for a family getaway. YouTube / Universal Pictures

"Are we there yet?" Avery Essex plays her young daughter Ella. YouTube / Universal Pictures

It looks like a beautiful house. YouTube / Universal Pictures

The interior also makes a good impression. YouTube / Universal Pictures

Theo notices something strange. YouTube / Universal Pictures

The interior is larger than the exterior. (I guess it's not a TARDIS) YouTube / Universal Pictures

Susanna and Ella stroll through the woods. YouTube / Universal Pictures

Theo finds a warning scrawled in his journal. YouTube / Universal Pictures

Neither of us likes this house more. YouTube / Universal Pictures

Maybe this local guy can shed some light on the history of the house. (There is always a local guy). YouTube / Universal Pictures

That face in the mirror … YouTube / Universal Pictures

The warning becomes a threat. YouTube / Universal Pictures

Creepy family polaroids line up in the creepy hallway. YouTube / Universal Pictures

Amanda is anxious. YouTube / Universal Pictures

The mirror image is now a complete doppelgänger, apparently. YouTube / Universal Pictures

A vision of a woman murdered in a bathtub. YouTube / Universal Pictures

Does Theo have a dark secret? YouTube / Universal Pictures

Is Amanda in imminent danger? YouTube / Universal Pictures

Theo is determined to protect Ella. Blumhouse Productions

It seems that Koepp's adaptation will preserve much of the book's premise, with a few deviations necessary to accommodate a different medium. According to the official premise:

In this terrifying and twisted story, a father desperately struggles to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them go. Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his wife, the much younger actress, Susanna (Amanda Seyfried) is tearing at the seams, frayed by her secrecy, her jealousy and the shadow of her past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation in a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat is distorted into a perfect nightmare when Theo clings to reality and realizes that a sinister force inside the house knows more than he or Susanna has revealed, even to each other. .

The trailer begins with Theo urging Susannah to accept a family getaway with her daughter Ella (Avery Essex). They arrive in Wales and things seem quite perfect at first. The landscape is beautiful, and the house is large and has very beautiful high-end finishes. Theo especially appreciates the quiet.

But the rarity soon sets in, starting with Ella noticing a moving shadow when she's trying to play shadow puppets in bed one night. And when Theo starts exploring the house, he notices some oddities. There's a bewildering amount of light switches, and the living room is five feet longer inside than outside. "How does it work?" She asks. "It doesn't," he replies. So, one of the local merchants discreetly asks Theo if something "happened,quot; yet. "People have always stayed in that house," he tells Theo. "Some don't leave. The right ones usually find the place. Or maybe it's the other way around. The place finds them."

Theo and Susannah realize that neither of them sent the link to the house's rental site to the other. Then things start to escalate. Theo's mirror image seems to move separately from him, and he finds a scribbled warning in his journal: "Go now." Even though the couple has soured on their now-perfect getaway, they ignore the warning immediately. The next message Theo finds: "You should have left. Now it's too late."

We learn from Ella that many people "hate dad,quot;, and from Susannah that there was a trial, Theo was acquitted, but "many people did not believe him." We are not told the nature of Theo's alleged crime, but the dead / undead woman in the bathtub probably means she has a dark side. Susannah is also increasingly suspicious: "You must be guilty of something." One thing becomes increasingly clear: "The house chose me," concludes Theo.

You should be gone debuts on June 19, 2020 on VOD. One might surmise that the VOD release is the result of movie theaters still being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus, but Deadline Hollywood reports that there were never any plans for a theatrical release, more evidence of a custom-changing movie ecosystem. transmission platforms proliferate.

YouTube / Universal Pictures listing image