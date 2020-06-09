Kendall Jenner seen at dinner date with rumored Beau Devin Booker as restaurants open for dinner

WENN / Eugene Powers

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; is seen and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard enjoying a night out at Nobu in Malibu before he returns to work for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Up News Info –

Kendall Jenner has fueled his dating rumor with Devin Booker after their party night on Monday, June 8. The reality / model star had a date with the NBA star as soon as restaurants opened for dinner now that states have loosened COVID-19 protocols.

The rumored lovebirds were seen hitting the expensive Nobu sushi restaurant in Malibu, though walking separately. The 24-year-old raven beauty dressed in a black miniskirt with a matching leather jacket and a pair of leather boots.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old bodyguard, casually dressed in a black hoodie and camouflage pants, along with white sneakers. The athlete and the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Then a star was seen hanging out together in the same SUV.

Kendall and Devin can make the most of their time before the latter returns to work. His team, the Phoenix Suns, is one of 22 teams invited to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida for the resumption of the league for the 2019-20 NBA season, which is scheduled to begin on July 31.

Players and staff will live in a bubble environment while playing the rest of the season and playoffs. Only essential people will be allowed in the bubble, including players, staff, coaches, and family members, who will need to undergo extensive COVID-19 testing beforehand.

Kendall and Devin's dinner comes more than a month after they were spotted on a road trip together in Arizona. A source told TMZ at the time: "Kendall and his friends have a small social circle among the group, who have been following the same guidelines for social distancing and physical distancing. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much needed air. "