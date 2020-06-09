Ken Osmond's cause of death determined to be cardiopulmonary arrest

WENN / Avalon

"Leave It to Beaver" star Ken Osmond died of cardiopulmonary arrest, according to his death certificate.

The former child star, who played Eddie Haskell in the classic 1950s family television series, passed away at his Los Angeles home last month. He was 76 years old.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the immediate cause of death was listed as cardiopulmonary arrest or heart attack. The underlying causes of the cardiac episode are listed as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, anemia, atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, depression, hypertension, and pneumonia.

The death certificate also states that Ken was a veteran of the US Army. USA And that his body was cremated.

Ken landed the role of troublemaker Haskell in 1957 and played the character in 97 episodes spanning six years.

She was also a guest star on US television shows. , Including "Lassie," "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," "Wagon Train," "The Munsters" and "The Loretta Young Show."

The actor left the entertainment world in the 1960s, after serving in the United States Army Reserve during his later years on "Leave It to Beaver," and became a police officer until he retired in 1988, but he often returned to television for roles in "Happy Days" and "Still the Beaver".