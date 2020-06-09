Keke Palmer says he has "waited for a revolution,quot; in his call for justice

Keke Palmer it is not done using your voice for change.

On Tuesday morning, the actress wrote a personal column for Variety where he expressed his support for the Black Lives Moment and continued his fight for justice.

"I chose to join the protests in Los Angeles to raise awareness as much as possible about injustices in the United States and to fight white supremacy and what this does to our nation. At one point, I spoke to members of the National Guard who were They impeded marching beyond a certain point and challenged them to march with us, "Keke wrote in his essay. "In my wildest dreams, they would all march with us without risk of punishment, in the same way that if the whole class leaves school, no one will be arrested for it. If enough of them were moved to do this, they would offer so much inspiration and impact the movement in such a significant way. "

The actress continued: "They did not march with us, and although one volunteered for a short period, he also said that he had to 'protect companies and buildings in the area.'

While the moment quickly went viral after the NBC News reporter Gadi Schwartz Captured the interactions, Keke wishes there had been a different result.