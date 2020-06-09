Keke Palmer says he has "waited for a revolution,quot; in his call for justice

Keke Palmer it is not done using your voice for change.
On Tuesday morning, the actress wrote a personal column for Variety where he expressed his support for the Black Lives Moment and continued his fight for justice.
"I chose to join the protests in Los Angeles to raise awareness as much as possible about injustices in the United States and to fight white supremacy and what this does to our nation. At one point, I spoke to members of the National Guard who were They impeded marching beyond a certain point and challenged them to march with us, "Keke wrote in his essay. "In my wildest dreams, they would all march with us without risk of punishment, in the same way that if the whole class leaves school, no one will be arrested for it. If enough of them were moved to do this, they would offer so much inspiration and impact the movement in such a significant way. "
The actress continued: "They did not march with us, and although one volunteered for a short period, he also said that he had to 'protect companies and buildings in the area.'
While the moment quickly went viral after the NBC News reporter Gadi Schwartz Captured the interactions, Keke wishes there had been a different result.
"At the time, I wasn't thinking about who might or might not touch a building; I was thinking about how we are here, fighting for a call to protect human lives. And the government is telling you to protect a building." That doesn't suit me, and I wanted to challenge them with the question, "How does that add to you?" he asked. "While some guards knelt down, that's not enough for me."
With George Floyd Expected to rest in Houston today and to continue protests across the country, Keke is hopeful that a "revolution,quot; is coming. And it turns out that she says everyone can be part of the change.
"I've waited for a revolution, I think, my whole life. I feel like this is for many millennials; ever since, the messages about following the rules and staying online have become calls to stand up and have others support you, challenge you authority and recognizing different life experiences while meeting like-minded others, "Keke explained. "I truly believe that everything that has brought us to this moment has prepared us for a revolution and a revelation: the dismantling and rebuilding of a system that is better, more equitable, and representative of the people it claims to represent."
She continued: "So while it may be scary, we were born for this: we were born to be leaders and we simply grew out of 'following the rules' because following the rules is not enough. Now we are being called to challenge the rules and to challenge the character of those who make them. "
Read Keke's full guest column online now. And to learn how to act and get involved with the Black Lives Matter movement, click here.