Keke Palmer Explains Why Police and National Guard Kneeling in Support of BLM Protests Are Not "Enough,quot; in Powerful Trial

Keke Palmer has been an inspiration to many by taking a very firm stance in the face of BLM protests. As you know, the actress has been a front-line figure, even speaking directly to police and National Guard officers and trying to convince them to march with the protesters.

However, instead, some agreed to adopt a symbolic knee to express their support for the movement.

But Keke does not think it is enough and pointed it out in his essay for the topic "The Power of Variety Women."

A video of Keke trying to get the National Guard to march over the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles has gone viral on social media and the footage shows the men refusing to march with the protesters.

Instead, they knelt with everyone there in a gesture that many saw as a positive sign, but not Keke!

In the video, she can be heard expressing her disappointment at her refusal to march and continued the same thought in the essay she wrote for the publication.

‘While a few guards knelt, for me that is not enough. Kneeling has become something of a mockery. Kneeling on George Floyd's neck is what killed him. Now we see policemen on their knees and then, moments later, attacking peaceful protesters. At this point, kneeling doesn't make sense, "he emphasized.

The actress and talk show host also explained why she was so upset that the National Guard chose to "protect businesses,quot; in that area rather than protect people.

‘What about people who are really dying? At the time, I wasn't thinking about who can and can't touch a building; I was thinking about how we are here, fighting for a call to protect human lives. And the government tells you to protect a building? That does not correspond to me, "he wrote.