Keeping cell phone data charges under control isn't impossible during a pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– More than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, smartphones are a lifesaver to the outside world.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released a consumer spending survey in 2018 that found that people spend approximately $ 99 per month on their cell phone bill.

The pandemic could cause that average amount to increase.

Due to social distancing and remote work, people may be using their phones more frequently to keep in touch with others through voice calls, FaceTime, and text messages.

But an increase in cell phone use does not necessarily have to generate higher bills.

"We have seen a very sharp decline in the amount of mobile data that people use," said Andrew Moore-Crispin, head of content and branding for Ting, a mobile virtual network operator.

In the coronavirus era, unlimited data plans can be excessive for clients who can connect to their own WiFi networks.

Moore-Crispin said consumers should review their own data usage to choose the most cost-effective plan.

"If you look at a mobile plan, the most expensive thing in that plan will be mobile data," said Moore-Crispin. "Our model is to pay for what you use, so if you are not using mobile data, you are not paying for mobile data."

There are other steps consumers can take even after the pandemic ends.

Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert for Nerdwallet, said customers can generally save between $ 5 and $ 10 a month by signing up for automatic payment.

"It's one less thing you have to worry about," he said.

Palmer also said that consumers can save more money over the phone line by joining a family plan, even if the participants are not related.

But Palmer said clients who want to change operators should wait until the end of their contract. Breaking a contract could result in termination fees.

Instead, it recommended contacting operators directly to negotiate deals.

"It's always worth asking," said Palmer. "The worst thing that could happen is that they say no, but you could end up with a better deal."

Moore-Crispin suggested asking carriers for promotions or offers offered to new customers.

"There may be some influence there," he said.

Many carriers also offer assistance to customers directly affected by COVID-19.

Verizon will extend the service until June 30 for customers who claim they cannot pay their bills due to coronavius.

An AT,amp;T spokesperson said customers can call at any time to discuss changes to their data plans or to request a late payment exemption.

Other companies are temporarily extending access to data.

T-Mobile provides unlimited high-speed smartphone data to current customers who don't have it until June 30.

"Keeping T-Mobile customers connected during the pandemic has been a top priority for us and we are taking a series of temporary steps to ensure that ALL current T-Mobile customers with data in their plans have the connectivity they need." said Steven Carlson, a spokesman for T-Mobile.