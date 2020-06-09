Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return in the official trailer for "Bill and Ted 3,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The iconic duo of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to the phone booth.

The cult classic "Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,quot; returns for the third installment in the series, "Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music,quot;.

On Tuesday, the official trailer was shared on Twitter with the message "Whoa. The wait is finally over, guys! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember : be excellent with each other. "

Whoa The wait is finally over, boys! Keanu Reeves and @Winter Star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be great with each other. 🎸⚡ # BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/oh7Oj3mVK3 – Bill and Ted 3 (@ BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

The trailer begins with a woman who says, “25 years ago, you played a concert in front of the entire world. A month ago, you played in Barstow, California for 40 people, most of whom were there for $ 2 a taco night. Bill and Ted, what do you have to say about yourselves?

"Be great to each other," Winter responds. "And party with the guys," says Reeves.

"You were supposed to unite the world and save reality as you know it," says the woman.

Then the couple decides to travel to the future where they believe they have written a song that will change the world.

Last March, Reeves e Winter went to Twitter to confirm that they would start filming during the summer.

According to the new trailer, the movie will debut sometime "this summer."