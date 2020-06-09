Katrina Kaif helps salaried workers again

Katrina Kaif has spent all her time with her sister Isabelle Kaif during the closure. She has been regularly updating her fans about the same thing by posting photos and videos, giving an insight into what keeps her busy. Like many other stars, Katrina has also been doing her part to contribute to people, who have been immensely affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Katrina has already contributed to the front line warriors and daily salaried workers. Now the actress stepped forward to do her part again. He has joined Dehaat to help daily wage workers in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra.

Speaking of which, he said: “Together, we have lent our support to the families who earn daily wages living in the villages around the Bhandara district … with basic food and sanitary materials. In times of need, every bit of help counts. ”

Congratulations to you Katrina!