Karamo Brown encourages the LGBTQ + community to remember the roots of pride

On Tuesday, Weird eye star Karamo Brown practically stopped by Daily pop and shared with E! Justin Sylvester your plan for this year's Pride. Namely, the 39-year-old man Real world alum is ready to face tough conversations about racism within the LGBTQ + community.

"I am spending my Pride doing other things, like having real conversations with gay white people. Because, I have noticed that the ugly side of the gay community, the LGBT community, is coming out now," Karamo told E! "I'm dating a white man, but I constantly have conversations with him about his privilege. Even though you're gay, (that) doesn't take away your privilege as a white man."

As he continued, the Netflix star said he realized that "many white gay men,quot; do not "understand what is segregated and how there is racism in our community." Rather than keeping communities "segregated," Karamo called for the LGBTQ + community and its allies to get "to the root of what is really happening."