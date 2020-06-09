Karamo Brown encourages the LGBTQ + community to remember the roots of pride

Remembering the history of Pride Month.
On Tuesday, Weird eye star Karamo Brown practically stopped by Daily pop and shared with E! Justin Sylvester your plan for this year's Pride. Namely, the 39-year-old man Real world alum is ready to face tough conversations about racism within the LGBTQ + community.
"I am spending my Pride doing other things, like having real conversations with gay white people. Because, I have noticed that the ugly side of the gay community, the LGBT community, is coming out now," Karamo told E! "I'm dating a white man, but I constantly have conversations with him about his privilege. Even though you're gay, (that) doesn't take away your privilege as a white man."
As he continued, the Netflix star said he realized that "many white gay men,quot; do not "understand what is segregated and how there is racism in our community." Rather than keeping communities "segregated," Karamo called for the LGBTQ + community and its allies to get "to the root of what is really happening."
Karamo continued: "So, I am trying to spend my Pride Month re-educating my brothers and sisters and letting them know: 'Hey, as we go out into this world and fight for black lives, we must also remember that the reason why We are proud and the equality that we have today is because it was started by black women and a black trans woman, who threw the first brick to say: & # 39; I will not tolerate this! Give me my rights! & # 39; "
the Weird eye star was referring to Marsha P. Johnson, a gay rights advocate and one of the prominent figures involved in the 1969 Stonewall uprising. The LGBTQ + community demonstrations, which took place in New York City between June 28, 1969 and the July 3, 1969, occurred in response to a police. raid that occurred at the Stonewall Inn.
This conversation about Stonewall comes amid continued Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.
"This is what we have been experiencing since we were children, this is not a new situation for us. What I think is more exhausting, emotionally and mentally and physically, is seeing more black men die on the streets, seeing the pain from our community, "Karamo broadcast.
However, the culture expert revealed that he is optimistic that "more white people are increasing," as well as people of all races. Speaking of protesters and activists, Karamo encouraged them to take care of their mental and emotional health.
"I want people to understand that it is very important that you check your mental and emotional state." KARAMO podcast host voiced. "And that's fine if you need to go out for one day. You have to recharge to be able to come back and be better the next day."
Weird eye Season 5 is now available on Netflix.
For more ways to act and get involved, click here.