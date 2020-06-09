Kangana Ranaut plays this classic love song on her piano and melts our hearts

The official Instagram account of the Kangana Ranaut team always gives us an idea of ​​what is happening in the actress' life. In the midst of this confinement, while the actress is in Manali with her family, the official account has shared some great contributions from her life and also shows us how productively she is spending this free time with her family and also perfecting her new passions.

Today a video has been released on the Internet where the actress is seen playing the piano at her home in Manali. Kangana is seen playing the theme of the 1970s love story. She plays it so well that she almost escapes her dreamy tunes. The video caption reads: "#KanganaRanaut turns to the classics – plays the Love Story theme on the piano at his home in Manali." Watch the video here.