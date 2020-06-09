Kandi Burruss advises fans to research candidates before voting

Kandi Burruss advised fans to research before voting. Check out the message he shared for his fans on social media.

‘Please investigate the candidates on the ballot! You can go to vote411.org to find out who is on the ballot and other information about elections. Be sure to spread the word and tell everyone how important voting is! "We say the names of those killed by the police as we protest and mourn their deaths. But, we don't decide if a crime was committed, "Kandi began his post.

She went on and said: ‘The people who make the decisions to indict and convict police officers or who appoint those who make those decisions are ELECTED OFFICERS, such as governors-elect, mayors, prosecutors, lawyers, judges, and sheriffs. Local and state officials can stop the murder of African Americans. "So vote! VOTE! VOTE! & # 39;

Someone else said: "Thank you for your kind words yesterday, Kandi, my sister said thank you, you are so sweet,quot; ️ "and another follower posted:" Thank you, but you had such beautiful friends on me! "

One commenter said: ‘If you claim Democrat, in Primary, you will only see Democratic candidates unless the incumbent is Republican and the only candidate. Then you will see his party. In the November general election, you will see all the candidates along with your party on your ballot. "

A follower wrote this message: "We shouldn't vote based on whether they are Republicans or Democrats anyway."

Someone else said: ‘You receive a Democratic or Republican ballot, that's why the question is asked on the form you fill out before voting. Ask if you're voting Democrat or Republican. I did an early vote last week. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘This is very important. He always took local elections for granted, but in reality they may be the most influential in daily life. #vote #blacklivesmatter #makechanges ".

In other news, Kandi wanted to clarify a few things regarding the BLM movement and decided to post the following message.



