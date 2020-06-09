Jussie Smollett uses black lives matter to accuse Chicago of attempted cover-up in its legal battle

WENN

The former actor of & # 39; Empire & # 39; he believes information about the termination of Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson is key to his innocence as he fights criminal charges.

Jussie Smollett He is linking the Black Lives Matter protests over the murder of George Floyd in police custody with his case against the City of Chicago, claiming that authorities are trying to cover up the lying officers.

City leaders are suing the ancients "Empire"Get $ 130,000 (£ 102,400) to recoup the costs of an investigation into what they believe to be a false police report of an attack outside the actor's department.

Jussie now creates information on the termination of the Chicago Police Department Supt. Eddie Johnson is key to his innocence, and his lawyers are demanding the paperwork.

According to the new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Smollett says: "As we see millions of people across the country rise up to protest and expose police misconduct, the City, by refusing to submit the requested documents, opts to actively resist the legality of a citizen efforts to reveal dishonesty. "

Chicago officials argue that Johnson's departure has nothing to do with the Smollett case and oppose Jussie's request.

"The City and CPD knew that Mr. Smollett was innocent, and that the City has relentlessly persecuted Mr. Smollett even after the charges against Mr. Smollett were dismissed," added the actor's attorneys.

The criminal charges against Jussie were dismissed for allegedly performing a hate crime hoax, but new charges were filed in February.