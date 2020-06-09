Jussie Smollett invokes the death of George Floyd in a legal battle with the city of Chicago

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett has used recent protests over the death of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, in filing his current documentation in his lawsuit against the city of Chicago.

"As we see millions of people across the country rise up to protest and expose police misconduct, the city, by refusing to submit requested documents, chooses to actively resist a citizen's legal efforts to reveal the dishonesty, directly related to the charges against him, across the department, including the superintendent of police who oversaw and publicly commented on the investigation into Mr. Smollett's report of a hate crime and vicious assault, "said Smollett's motion.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR