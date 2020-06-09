Jussie Smollett invokes the death of George Floyd in a legal battle with the city of Chicago

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett has used recent protests over the death of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, in filing his current documentation in his lawsuit against the city of Chicago.

"As we see millions of people across the country rise up to protest and expose police misconduct, the city, by refusing to submit requested documents, chooses to actively resist a citizen's legal efforts to reveal the dishonesty, directly related to the charges against him, across the department, including the superintendent of police who oversaw and publicly commented on the investigation into Mr. Smollett's report of a hate crime and vicious assault, "said Smollett's motion.

It requires the city to provide you with more documentation about the firing of police superintendent Eddie Johnson last year.

Smollett made the headlines after claiming that two white Trump supporters brutally attacked him in Chicago. He was later charged after CPD alleged that he had paid two black men to attack him, pour bleach on him, and tie a rope around his neck.

The charges were later dropped, but then he was presented to a special prosecutor and the actor was charged again.

He denies having organized the attack.