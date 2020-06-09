Jurrell Casey of the Broncos says the Titans threw it "like a piece of trash,quot;

One thing the new Broncos defensive lineman Jurrell Casey won't miss this season: Motivation.

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound lineman came to Denver via trade this offseason, with the Broncos sending a seventh-round pick to Tennessee for the five-time Pro Bowler. The move was essentially a pay shift for the Titans, who desperately needed to ditch future obligations after signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a long-term deal and using the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry.

The Broncos capitalized on the opportunity, adding Casey to a defense that desperately needs to improve his inconsistent fast pass.

Speaking to Devin and Jason McCourty on the Double Coverage podcast, the Broncos' new defensive lineman questioned how Tennessee handled the trade, in particular that he did not hear from the team until "30 seconds before the trade fell."

Casey said she learned that the Titans were buying it through her agent Drew Rosenhaus.

"When I received that news, it was a blow to the heart, because I thought that one of them would have hit me, like, 'Hey, this is the movement we are going to have, this is going to fall & # 39; & # 39 ;, Casey said to the McCourty twins. "Hey, it would have been nice with that.

"I think the part that hurt the most was that I didn't get a call until about 30 seconds before the exchange closed. … I'd probably say three or four days ago I had a few moments where I had to tell the wife, "Give me a minute," and I let a lot of tears flow. But God makes things happen for a reason, man, and puts me in a great position to do great things. And Denver, they've been welcoming me with open arms. " .

Casey returned to compete with the Titans with a four-year, $ 60.4 million contract extension in July 2017, after a pair of 9-7 seasons that also saw him reach the Pro Bowl in both years. Tennessee was 9-7 over the next two seasons, also Pro Bowl seasons for Casey, and ended last year with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

"The part that is so crazy … is that you give them a lot, especially when you come in free agency, you do an extension, you have opportunities to go and do things elsewhere," said Casey, who has 51 sacks and 84 tackles. for loss in his career.

"… When you're a loyal guy and you feel like things are going in the right direction … you have no choice but to fight (during difficult times), and that's what my mindset was, you know, stand out, walk with him, and at the end of the day things are going to get better. That's what started happening, and for us to get to that point to get better and be a main focus of that, and then you throw me away like it's not a main block of that. Especially after an injury the year before, after an injury, I played a full season for all of you, no complaints, did you do everything you wanted me to do and dumped me (like a piece of trash)? That's the piece that hurts the most. "

Casey has wasted little time in acclimatizing with her new team in Denver, speaking to her peers on conference calls during the virtual offseason. He also joined the team during the Denver march on Saturday to protest racial inequality and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

"It was special, man," Casey said of the protest. "Being able to get this far in Denver, and being in touch with those guys who have conversations before these protests happen, really letting the kids release their emotions and express their feelings, was profound."

"… Being there with my youth, that's the most important thing, letting them know that we have a history to build and that we have a future to make sure that we are well for future generations."

