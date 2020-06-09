Judi Evans in & # 39; Good Spirits & # 39; after nearly amputating both legs in the COVID-19 battle

WENN / Nicky Nelson

A representative of the star of & # 39; Days of Our Lives & # 39; confirms that the 55-year-old actress has spent the past 23 days in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Actress Judi Evans He almost lost both legs during a nightmarish battle with Covid-19.

The "Days of our lives"The Star representative confirmed that Evans, 55, spent the past 23 days in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"He had what is known as COVID blood clots in his legs and almost had both legs amputated on two different occasions," the representative said in a statement. "He had mild symptoms: fever, aches, cough, and blood clots."

The assistant insists that Judi is in a "good mood" after a terrible month, which included surgery while she was still conscious.

"She had surgery on one of her legs and they forgot to numb and cut her while she was fully conscious (sic) without numbing the area!" the representative explains.

"She returned to Judi's & # 39; humor & # 39; despite all these spiraling events (sic). She has said that she appreciates all the prayers for her and that they have helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! Just He wants to keep testing negative on COVID19 before he can go home and get what he needs. "

Judi has been a regular on the American soap opera "Days of Our Lives" since 1986, playing Adrienne Kiriakis. He has also appeared in "Guiding Light", "Another World", "As the world turns"and" The Bay ".