Jonathan Majors speaks "Da 5 Bloods" – Up News Info

In Spike Lee & # 39; s Give 5 Bloods, actor Jonathan Majors joins a stacked cast that includes Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Chadwick Boseman, but is no stranger to starring in acclaimed movies and television series alongside some of the best names in the business.

Majors' talent has been seen by Scott Cooper Hostile, directed by Yann Demange White Boy Rick, the docudrama miniseries Dustin Lance Black When we get up. His star continued to rise with Sundance winner The last black man in San Francisco by Joe Talbot. This year, in addition to starring in the super timely Vietnam war drama Give 5 Bloods on Netflix, you can see it in the adaptation of Misha Green by Matt Ruff Lovecraft Country on HBO who is producing Monkeypaw Productions by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams' bad robot.

From criminal dramas during the heyday of the drug war in the 1980s to a series of docuseries on LGBTQ advocacy, a surreal look at gentrification in San Francisco, and the horror of the Jim Crow era, Majors has already shown their abilities to jump from one genre to another. easily. Give 5 Bloods It could well be a career change as the world will see what it has to offer when the movie hits Netflix on June 12. Majors stopped by Up News Info's New Hollywood Podcast to talk about how Lee offered him the role in Give 5 Bloods and the impact of the Black Lives Matter protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. Listen to the episode below.