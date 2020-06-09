John Oliver discusses what it means to remove the police

If you want to see a change in surveillance, John Oliver has broken down what needs to be done.

While remotely appearing on Tonight's show Monday Last week tonight The host discussed the issue of the removal of police funds, a cause that has gained momentum after the death of George Floyd and in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Oliver offered context on the topic to host Jimmy Fallon, recalling how he first found out about "spending the police,quot; through an episode of Wyatt Cenac& # 39; s Problem areas. "That was the first time I began to realize what it meant to underfund the police," he recalled. "It wasn't a punitive thing to do. It was reallocating resources, and that would look different wherever you lived."

He continued: "It was about better serving whatever community the police were in and trying to decouple police security."

The host noted, investigating it more recently, "You realize that things are so wrong, that you need solutions that match … The problem, of course, is if the police don't realize the scale of the problem, not they will accept the scale of the solution. "