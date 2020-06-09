John Oliver discusses what it means to remove the police

If you want to see a change in surveillance, John Oliver has broken down what needs to be done.
While remotely appearing on Tonight's show Monday Last week tonight The host discussed the issue of the removal of police funds, a cause that has gained momentum after the death of George Floyd and in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Oliver offered context on the topic to host Jimmy Fallon, recalling how he first found out about "spending the police,quot; through an episode of Wyatt Cenac& # 39; s Problem areas. "That was the first time I began to realize what it meant to underfund the police," he recalled. "It wasn't a punitive thing to do. It was reallocating resources, and that would look different wherever you lived."
He continued: "It was about better serving whatever community the police were in and trying to decouple police security."
The host noted, investigating it more recently, "You realize that things are so wrong, that you need solutions that match … The problem, of course, is if the police don't realize the scale of the problem, not they will accept the scale of the solution. "
However, in referring to the promise of the Minneapolis City Council to dismantle the city police department and create a new system, Oliver wanted to make clear that "eliminating the police,quot; does not mean that "the purge is About us,quot;.
As he said, "It's not about 'no police', it's about what the police do."
In response to Fallon's comment that "this feels different, doesn't it?" Oliver noted, "The key is that outrage now matches action because this machine has been built very, very deliberately to resist change, to absorb outrage and not fundamentally change, so it is going to take an impact. sustained and significant effort to achieve the reforms that will be required here to make anything change significantly because we have just been here before We have been at points in the history of the United States where things have "felt different this time,quot; before.
"The problem is that things haven't changed enough," he told Fallon. "I really hope this is the time when people can manifest significant change. I hope it is true."
"Seeing what happened in Minneapolis is incredible," said Oliver. "It is a big step for them and hopefully it will inspire other people that great changes are possible."
