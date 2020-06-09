John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff will meet on June 16 Post debate

John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff will square off before the Democratic primaries of the US Senate. USA In a June 16 debate sponsored by Up News Info, Colorado Public Radio News, Denver7 and the University of Denver.

The 90-minute debate begins at 6 p.m. and will air on Denver7 and CPR News. Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor, and Romanoff, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, will appear in the studio in Denver7, which will broadcast live the first hour of the debate. CPR News will broadcast the entire event on 90.1 FM, and all three media will broadcast it live on their websites.

The candidates will be questioned by Post political journalist Justin Wingerter, Denver7 presenter Anne Trujillo and CPR "Colorado Matters,quot; host Ryan Warner.

Mail ballots for the June 30 primaries were mailed to voters this week. The primary winner will face current Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, in the Nov. 3 general election.