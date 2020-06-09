John Cleese teases surgery to remove cancerous tumor from leg

Instagram

The comedian & # 39; Monty Python & # 39; He confirms that he had undergone a minor operation on June 5, and praises his surgeon using a line uttered by the weary black knight in & # 39; Monty Python and the Holy Grail & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Funny "Monty Python" John Cleese He is recovering from surgery after a cancerous tumor was removed from his leg.

The 80-year-old had a minor operation on Friday, June 5, and on Monday he updated fans via Twitter, making jokes about his fear of health.

"I had a minor operation on Friday," he explained. "A surgeon cut a small, cancerous part of my leg. Very mild. At my age, these kinds of things happen about once a week."

John Cleese scoffed at his recent surgery.

Cleese then praised the surgeon and added, "He did a beautiful job, stitched it up and said, 'It's just a scratch'," a reference to a line uttered by the weary of the Black Knight battle in comedy. Python "Monty Python and the Holy Grail".