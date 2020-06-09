Joe Biden Says "We Can't Get Away" From Racism – Up News Info

Family and friends mourned George Floyd in songs, memorabilia, and prayer, while political figures like Joe Biden, Rep Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), and Rep Al Green (D-TX) said her death should be a point turning in racial justice

The families of Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean and Eric Garner, other unarmed African-American men whose murders sparked outrage, attended along with celebrities such as Jamie Foxx, boxer Floyd Mayweather and Channing Tatum. Ne-Yo sang a version of It is so difficult to say goodbye to yesterday.

Lee spoke of Floyd's life as one of the "keepers" of drawing attention to police brutality, with the crowd of mourners applauding at times. He referred to the time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video with his knee to Floyd's neck, during which he stopped breathing.

"George Floyd's assignment and purpose will mean there will be no more 8 minutes and 46 seconds of police brutality," said Lee. “There will be no more 8 minutes and 46 seconds of injustice and mistreatment of African American men at the hands of the laws of this nation or of any other person. There will be no more 8 minutes and 46 seconds for you to feel pain without receiving justice. ”

He also referred to protests across the country since Floyd's death, perhaps forcing lawmakers to address the issue of police brutality and others to engage in introspection about racial inequality in general.

"I want to recognize those young protesters on the streets," said Lee. “Many of them could not be in this place. They are black and brown, they are Asian, they are white. They are protesting and marching and I am saying that, like mom, I hear your cry. That is what George Floyd wanted us to know.

The funeral was held live on broadcast and cable networks, reflecting how Floyd's death has sparked a national outcry.

Biden, the suspected Democratic nominee, visited Floyd's family on Monday, but said in a video that appeared during the service: "We can't turn him down. We shouldn't walk away. We can't leave this moment thinking we can walk away from racism once again. that our soul hurts and the systemic abuse that still affects American life.

"As Thurgood Marshall once implored," America must disagree with indifference … we must disagree with fear, hatred, and mistrust … we must disagree because America can do better … because America has no choice. than doing it better. "

Houston's service at Fountain of Praise Church was private, but thousands attended a visit from her body on Monday. The services were also held in Minneapolis last week.

At one point in the service, Biden directed his comments to Floyd's daughter, Gianna.

He said, “I know you have many questions that no child should ask, questions that many black children have had to ask for generations. Why? Why did dad leave?

As we look through your eyes, we should all ask ourselves why the answer is often too cruel and painful.

Why, in this nation, do too many black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their lives in the course of their lives? Why does justice not roll like a river or justice like a powerful current? Why?"

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he would issue an executive order banning police bottlenecks, among other measures, while Green spoke of proposals by congressional Democrats, filed Monday, to sweep police reforms.

Reverend Al Sharpton was also to deliver the eulogy, and Floyd will be buried alongside his mother.