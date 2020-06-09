Jennifer Lopez offers VIP passes for the first show after the COVID-19 pandemic for All In Challenge

WENN

Joining the initiative to raise money to help charity No Kids Hungry, hitmaker On the Floor makes the offer after being nominated by best friend Leah Remini and fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez He has joined the All In Challenge, offering a very special gathering for a lucky fan.

The singer and actress is donating a package to help No Kids Hungry charity after her best friend, Leah Reminiand promised Alex Rodriguez, nominated her to participate in the initiative.

"We all have to unite now to spread a little love," he said in a video posted on social media on Monday, June 8. "Communities are fighting now more than ever … So I'm going #AllIn! Thanks for challenging me @arod and @leahremini."

J.Lo then offered VIP passes for his first show after the coronavirus pandemic blockade is lifted for a fan and three friends.

"I'll take you on a plane, take you up and join the fun pre-show, post-show and everything in between!" she added.

López joins the cast of "Friends", Leonardo Dicaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow, drew Barrymoreand Hugh jackman, among others, who have offered unique packages for fans to raise cash for numerous causes.