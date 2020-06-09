Jay Y. Lee: South Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir – Latest News

A South Korean court has denied a request for an arrest warrant for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors charged him with accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

The ruling provided temporary relief for the vice president of Samsung Electronics. But it may face further pressure from the case as the world's leading maker of smartphones and memory chips faces the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand.

Shares of Samsung Group affiliates rose sharply in early Tuesday trading, with Samsung Electronics rising 2%, Samsung BioLogics up 2.4% and Samsung C,amp;T up 2.2% compared to a 1 rise. 2% in the KOSPI benchmark.

Last week, prosecutors asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for Lee, 51, as part of an investigation into an alleged accounting fraud involving a Samsung drug affiliate and a 2015 merger of two other affiliates. .

They said that fraudulent accounting and alleged share manipulation helped facilitate Lee's plan to take more control of the group.

"Prosecutors appear to have obtained a considerable amount of evidence through their investigation, but did not explain the validity of arresting Lee," the Seoul Central District Court said in a statement.

"Considering the importance of the case, it is appropriate to determine whether the suspects are responsible and the extent (of their involvement) through sufficient trials and debates," the court said.

Prosecutors called the decision regrettable and said their investigation would continue. They may decide to reapply for Lee's arrest warrant, after further investigation, or to take Lee to trial without arrest.

Lee's attorneys said in a statement that they expected the case would receive a thorough review by an external panel that would decide whether or not Lee's accusation was warranted.

The accusations against Lee focus on illegal transactions and share manipulation that promoted the $ 8 billion merger of affiliates Samsung C,amp;T Corp and Cheil Industries in 2015, according to prosecutors.

The merger was seen as key to Lee increasing control of the expanding group, but critics say it was affected by the interests of minority investors.

Prosecutors also allege that it played a role in the inflation of the value of Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, which viewed Cheil Industries as a major shareholder.

Samsung has denied the allegations.

Lee was previously incarcerated for about a year, until his release in February 2018, for his role in a bribery scandal. He was accused of giving horses to the daughter of a confidant of former President Park Geun-hye to gain government support for the merger of the two affiliates.

Since then, the South Korean Supreme Court has reversed an appeal court decision to suspend Lee's sentence in that case, but a court ruling on whether he should serve more time in jail is still pending.

