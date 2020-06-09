Jax Taylor discovered to have tagged alum & # 39; Faith Rules & # 39; Vander Stowers Criminal in the past

Instagram

Brittany Cartwright, meanwhile, finds it embarrassing to have been dragged into accusations of racist acts after her former co-star spoke about her experience on set as the only member of the black cast.

Up News Info –

Jax TaylorThe incriminating charge of the past against Faith stowers It has reached it. Days later, his former co-star spoke about his experience as the only black cast member in "Vanderpump RulesThe regular reality series was also undone to publicly label it criminal in 2017.

The new December 4 tweet captured Taylor's reaction to a fanatic's suggestion that Stowers want to be a permanent member of the show. "She is wanted by the police for a major car theft and 'awol' from the military, it is a bad idea to be on a reality show," the 40-year-old man wrote in response. "Someone is going to go to jail."

Jax Taylor accused Faith Stowers of being a criminal.

Taylor's comment was brought to attention days after Stowers spoke about former co-stars. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute calling a police officer about her. When you chat with "Floribama coast"star Candace rice During an Instagram Live session, the 31-year-old reality star talked about how her relationship with him led her to attack after attacking her.

"It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. & # 39; I was wrong and it was this and it was that & # 39 ;, calling me, saying that my hair was a diaper, which is strange that it comes out of their mouths, "The reality star was shed. "And I think it hit my roof, and I really wanted to run up the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the police with me."

Stowers' sincere confession has prompted Schroeder and Doute to apologize. In his statement, Schroeder said: "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the harm I caused," while Doute clarified in a separate statement: "I am ashamed, ashamed, and I'm incredibly sorry. I'll do better. I have to do better. "

Taylor's wife Brittany CartwrightMeanwhile, he did not appreciate being drawn into the drama of racism. In the comment section of her Black Lives Matter post, which has since been disabled, the 31-year-old woman emphasized, "It had nothing to do with it. She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body. It hurt." . really bad and I never apologized. "

"I haven't spoken to her since the night I found out [Taylor cheated], and I didn't say anything about diaper hair," she continued explaining her side of the story. "I yelled at her and did that quite rightly, as any other human being would if they had found out what I did. If he had ever tried to apologize to me, I could have forgiven her like I did [Taylor] but she never did or showed remorse for how badly he hurt me. "

Cartwright went on to point out, "I was nothing but kind and kind to her up until that point and I had nothing to do with any cop. She knows I have NEVER spoken publicly about her. It is a shame that I am getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life. I will continue to support this movement and I will not let this drag me down. Have a great day. "