Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena's OTT release was confirmed with a special video

Janhvi Kapoor's debut movie Dhadak was released in 2018 and this year started with a web movie Ghost Stories. But, she hasn't had any other releases since her debut movie that is set to change this year. The actress will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and her digital release was confirmed by Dharma Productions this morning.

Producer Karan Johar broke the news on his Twitter account, informing everyone that his next adventure: Gunjan Saxena will be skipping a theatrical release. First he joked with netizens tweeting: "Today we announce a very special movie … watch this space." Later, he shared an endearing video, where you can see various photos of the real Gunjan Saxena with the Gunjan reel: Janhvi Kapoor giving a glimpse of his life. The filmmaker tweeted saying: “His inspiring journey made history. This is his story. Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl, coming soon to Netflix. "

KJo even shared a new poster for the movie where Janhvi Kapoor is seen flying in the fighter jet. Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl also stars Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in crucial roles.

Lucknow's girl Gunjan Saxena was the first female pilot of the Indian Air Force to go to war. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and the creators will soon announce their digital release date.