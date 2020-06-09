Jamie Foxx recalls her heartbreaking experience of protesting with her children

Jamie Foxx she is opening up about the conversations she is having with her children about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Oscar winner who is the father of Corinne Foxx26 and Annalize Bishop, 10, turned to Instagram to reflect on her recent experience at a protest with her children and also called for a change.

"Pass it on. Having my kids with me at the protest was very sweet," Foxx told his fans. "Making them see how the world came together was beautiful … But having to explain why we were all there was heartbreaking."

The actor continued, "Let's change the world so they don't have to live in it like we have been." Foxx also added the hashtags #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #swipeleft.

In late May, Foxx traveled to Minneapolis, where he spoke at a press conference after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. In his message, Foxx offered his support and said, "God bless George and his family."