Jamie Foxx meets baby Mama Kristin Grannis at Black Lives Matter protest

The actor from & # 39; Amazing Spider-Man 2 & # 39; sparks reconciliation rumors with his white ex-girlfriend after he and she and their children participate in the rally in Los Angeles.

Jamie Foxx You have participated in a Black Lives Matter protest with a colleague. The 52-year-old actor joined a rally in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 7 with his white girlfriend, who is none other than her baby, Kristin Grannis.

The "Django Unleashed"The star seemed to be trying to go undercover in a black cap and dark sunglasses. He and Kristin also wore a black mask to follow coronavirus protocols. The two were not affectionate, but then left with their black Mercy.

Jamie also went to his Instagram account to share photos of him and his children at the protest. They put up several BLM signs and didn't forget to wear a mask. In legend, the "Annie"Star lamented the police brutality and social injustice that sparked the protests nationwide.

"Going through it," he wrote, before sharing, "Having my kids with me at the protest was bittersweet. Making them see how the world came together was beautiful … But having to explain why we were all there was heartbreaking … let's change the world so they don't have to live in it as we have been … "

Kristin, however, did not appear in any of the photos. Jamie and Kristin share a daughter, Anelise, 10 years old. They have reportedly been dating occasionally for over 10 years, even when he was in a relationship with Katie Holmes.

Before joining the Los Angeles protest, Jamie participated in the rally at the San Fransisco City Hall on June 1. According to other protesters, he led a "Black Lives Matter" song and delivered a speech at the town hall.

She also showed her support for her oldest daughter Corinne Foxx, who took to the streets on June 5 to join a protest. "@corinnefoxx keeps the message alive. Proud of you !!!" He wrote along with a video taken by Corinne on the go, adding the hashtags #wewontbesilent, #justiceforgeorgefloyd, and #blacklivesmatter.