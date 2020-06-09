James Corden treats BTS fans with a special clip from "Carpool Karaoke" for Black Lives Matter Support

Twitter

During a virtual episode from his garage, the host of & # 39; Late Late Show & # 39; He admits he was impressed with the $ 1 million donation from BTS ARMY to match the K-pop group in support of the movement.

Actor and chat presenter James Corden has presented a special segment of "Carpool Karaoke" with BTS (The Bangtan Boys) to thank fans of the group for their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"The host has been impressed with what supporters of the K-pop band have been writing and planning on social media as the protests after George Floyd's death continue across the United States and around the world."

"It is clear to me that the only troops we should be sending now are BTS ARMY," Corden said during a virtual episode from his garage on Monday night (June 8) before dedicating part of the show to the band's followers. .

The presenter later revealed footage of BTS's appearance in their "Carpool Karaoke" segment of the boy band singing the song "Baby Shark", which they had never aired before.

The episode aired after BTS bandmates donated $ 1 million (£ 780,000) to Black Lives Matter, which was quickly matched by over 35,000 BTS ARMY fans.