James Corden thanks BTS fans for supporting Black Lives Matter

James Corden is showing his appreciation for BTS amateurs.
During an episode of The Late Late Show, paid tribute to the passionate fan base for joining together to raise $ 1 million in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Funding comes after the band announced they had donated the same amount.
"You may have read this weekend the incredible story that the Korean band BTS donated $ 1 million to Black Lives Matter," said Corden. "Knowing BTS, they didn't just sign a check. I guarantee there was a heavily choreographed three-minute dance routine that led to the signing of that check. But upon seeing this news, BTS fans, known as the BTS Army, He promised to match his donation, raising another million dollars in less than 24 hours. "
"It is incredible," he continued. "But they didn't stop there. Along with fans of Blackpink, NCT and other K-Pop groups decided they would drown any hate messages on Twitter by flooding the #AllLivesMatter hashtag with content like this: Blackpink kisses you or NCT dance routines. "
Corden then joked, "And you know there's an angry guy out there trying to be racist, but now he can't stop dancing‘ Boy With Love. "
After joking that the BTS Army is the "only troops we should send," Corden decided to show his appreciation by sharing a never-before-seen clip of BTS's Carpool Karaoke.
Returning to the February segment, the Cats the star can be seen in the driving seat of the driver V: the series, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA and I hope in a "Baby Shark,quot; song. But before they knew it, the K-Pop group exploded singing LMFAO and Lil jon"Shots,quot;, which makes a hilarious mix. Impressed, Corden joked, "Wow, that's a very good remix of‘ Baby Shark. " I think we found something really good there. "
Once the clip ended, the nightly host expressed his gratitude to the BTS Army once again, making a sweet reference to the nickname the band gave it during their Karaoke Carpool. "Thanks again, BTS and all the armies," Corden said in signing. "You have made this Papa Mochi very, very proud."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."