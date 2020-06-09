James Corden thanks BTS fans for supporting Black Lives Matter

James Corden is showing his appreciation for BTS amateurs.

During an episode of The Late Late Show, paid tribute to the passionate fan base for joining together to raise $ 1 million in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Funding comes after the band announced they had donated the same amount.

"You may have read this weekend the incredible story that the Korean band BTS donated $ 1 million to Black Lives Matter," said Corden. "Knowing BTS, they didn't just sign a check. I guarantee there was a heavily choreographed three-minute dance routine that led to the signing of that check. But upon seeing this news, BTS fans, known as the BTS Army, He promised to match his donation, raising another million dollars in less than 24 hours. "

"It is incredible," he continued. "But they didn't stop there. Along with fans of Blackpink, NCT and other K-Pop groups decided they would drown any hate messages on Twitter by flooding the #AllLivesMatter hashtag with content like this: Blackpink kisses you or NCT dance routines. "