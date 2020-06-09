James Corden thanks BTS fans for matching the band's $ 1M donation to Black Lives Matter with new Karaoke Carpool video – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The power and influence of K-pop BTS sensation has given the Black Lives Matter movement a huge boost.

James Corden shared never-before-seen images of the boy band during Carpool Karaoke as he applauded them for donating $ 1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Corden also thanked the band's fans for matching and then exceeding the donation in less than 24 hours.

"We wanted to thank all BTS fans for their phenomenal work these past few days, and what better way to do that than to share with them a never-before-seen clip of BTS from our shared karaoke," said Corden.

“Thanks again BTS and all the armies out there. You have made this papa mochi very, very proud, ”he said.