EXCLUSIVE: ITV Studios will handle global sales for the sixth season of Duty fulfillment, the BBC's hit crime drama Corruption by Bodyguard Producer World Productions.

ITV Studios will distribute the new series, which was in production until the close of the coronavirus pandemic in British films and television sessions in March, following the collapse of Kew Media Distribution earlier this year.

The situation regarding international rights of the first five seasons of Duty fulfillment Remains Messy The Kew Media Distribution library was acquired by Quiver Entertainment last month, and Quiver believes it has the right to continue selling Seasons 1-5 globally.

Up News Info understands that ITV Studios would like to represent all six seasons, but would not comment if it is in talks with Quiver about reaching a deal. Up News Info understands that other producers, with shows that were once hosted by Kew Media Distribution, are arguing about removing their rights from Quiver.

Uncertainty about who owns international rights resulted in Netflix being phased out Duty fulfillment from your library in territories like Australia. BritBox acquired the US rights to the first five series from Kew Media Distribution last October.

Series five of Duty fulfillment It was one of the BBC's biggest shows in 2019 after its finale caught 12 million viewers. In addition to the returning cast Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar, season 6 features Trainspotting star Kelly McDonald as a detective who sparks the interest of the anti-corruption unit AC12.

Ruth Berry, Managing Director of Global Distribution at ITV Studios, said: "I am so glad that we can take advantage of the highly addictive and highly anticipated next season Duty fulfillment series to market. It is a formidable show that has grown in strength and is truly an unmissable drama. "

Duty fulfillment Creator Jed Mercury told the BBC last month that re-producing the show will not be easy amid the ongoing pandemic. "I want to go back as soon as we can, but it should be when it's safe," he said. The Andrew Marr Show. "To be honest with you, there is a lot we can do within the industry, but until a broader society has the public health infrastructure of testing, tracing and isolation, it will be very difficult for anyone … I just don't think so, Unless a broader society has got the process right, we can work in isolation. "