(Up News Info 11) – Today is my last day to bring you, our loyal fans and readers, a installment of The Foote Files.

Since 2012, I have had the deep honor and privilege of writing this blog for cbsdfw.com. I would like to thank our station and the digital media administration for giving me this opportunity. It was a lot of fun.

That said, today's video shows Carol Burnett singing her signature song, "I'm so glad we had this time together."

Thank you and my best wishes always.