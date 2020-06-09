Issa Rae puzzled after Donald Trump liked the 'Insecure' Tweet

WENN

As if the prospect of POTUS watching the HBO series, starring Issa and Jay Ellis among others, isn't surprising enough, the tweet marks the only tweet he likes as of now.

President Donald trump It is no stranger to generating controversy with your online activities. Recently, POTUS confused "Unsafe"Fans as well as stars Issa Rae after he liked a tweet that someone posted during the show's last episode on Sunday, June 7.

That tweet was from an account called shiningheaux. Post a GIF from "The color Purple"where two characters are sitting in a field of flowers and applauding". This is how I wanted tonight's episode of insecurity to end … Damn Molly, "wrote the user in the caption.

As if the possibility of Donald watching "Insecure" isn't surprising enough, the tweet marks the only tweet Donald likes from now on. "Good God. Donald Trump is looking at Insecure?!?!?!" a fan expressed surprise as he tagged Issa's account. Upon learning of the post, Issa replied, "what the hell is this."

Issa's also intervened on the matter "The lovebirds"co-star Kumail Nanjiani. "Well, I found one thing I have in common with him: We are both big fans of @IssaRae," he tweeted, referring to Donald Trump. Issa replied to the tweet, writing: "Kumail".

Fans were equally baffled by Twitter's recent activity on Trump. "He saw two black people in the field and he liked it," one said on Instagram. Another suggested that the President had been "beside himself."

"Yoooo, what's wrong with this man," wrote one confused user. Either way, one person hinted that despite the controversial things around him, "man knows good television."

This came after Trump once again sparked public anger after mentioning George Floyd during his speech on jobs. In his speech on Friday, June 5, Trump suggested that Georg should be happy in heaven now.

"Hopefully George is looking down right now and he says this is a great thing that is happening in our country," he said. "This is a great day for him, it is a great day for everyone. This is a great day for everyone. This is a great day in terms of equality."

However, some media outlets falsely reported that Trump suggested that George should be happy in heaven because the amount of unemployment decreased, while actually mentioning the 46-year-old African-American man when speaking of the importance of equality in the police. That led some Internet users to criticize him, and one of them called him "despicable."