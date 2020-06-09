Is Ellen Degeneres selling the house that she and Portia de Rossi bought from Adam Levine?

Is Ellen Degeneres selling the Beverly Hills mansion she and Portia de Rossi bought from Adam Levine? That's the rumor circulating and the topic In Touch addressed in an article in its next issue on June 15, 2020. Ellen has been having a hard time lately, as many of her former employees have spoken out publicly to accuse the host. from the Emmy-winning talk show about being downright cruel. It is a serious blow to her reputation as Ellen has portrayed herself as someone who was bullied when she was young and faced difficulties throughout her life. As an LGBTQ icon and role model, Ellen was always believed to be one of the most tolerant people in the business. Hearing otherwise has left many people confused and wondering what the real deal is.

Hollywood is practically closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the housing market is falling. The economy is in crisis and, according to the In Touch report, Ellen will lose millions on her purchase and is in panic mode, trying to sell the house before the economy deteriorates further.

The publication cited a source that stated the following.

"He bought it for $ 42.5 million and has put it on a list close to that. I would be surprised if she receives $ 30 million. She feels the housing crisis in a big way. And you have so much of your money tied up in these houses that you could go bankrupt!

The source says that Ellen is even trying to sell her Montecito house!

The source continued.

"She is feeling the housing crisis in a big way. And she has so much of her money tied up in these houses that she could go bankrupt!

Gallery: Ellen DeGeneres May Be Looking To Flip Over The Huge $ 58 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Purchased Last Year From Adam Levine | https://t.co/9f0lmKhXGh pic.twitter.com/RtZYc85J3Y – Stackerdecks.com (@stackerdecks) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Ellen has been hosting her show from home and vowing to do more to help those who are being treated unfairly in the United States, specifically blacks. Ellen has promised to do everything possible to be part of the solution and not the problem.

What do you think of the reports that Ellen is selling her property? Have you heard the claims of his former employees that he is one of the baddest people in all of Hollywood? Do you believe in affirmations?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion.



