Invisible Narratives and FaZe Clan Team for Feature Film Franchise – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The invisible narratives of Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman are partnering with the sports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan to launch The FaZe Clan Universe, a feature film set that will come later this year.

For more than a year, Invisible Narratives and FaZe Clan have been developing the cinematic universe, which will expand the content of this latest talent on social media platforms (230 million followers) in full features. The project will be self-financing and Invisible Narratives will seek international partners. Up News Info recently broke the news that Invisible Narratives is partnering with Michael Bay to produce the pandemic thriller Singing bird, which will be one of the initial productions to film in Los Angeles after the closure of COVID-19.

Invisible Narratives and Clan FaZe's flagship film will debut at the first ever drive-in movie premiere event in Los Angeles this September. The premiere, which will be held in association with showman Jeff Beacher (Beacher’s Madhouse), will combine automotive culture, gaming, music and film. Famous guests and FaZe members will be "driving" the red carpet with a full camper. Additionally, Invisible Narratives and FaZe Clan are partnering with Epic Records for the soundtrack of the photos.

“We are in the midst of a generational shift like no other in the story of storytelling and consumption, changing the entertainment industry forever. At Invisible Narratives, we understand that the process by which movies are produced, released, and distributed needs to change, "Goodman and Sugerman said." We are delighted to be collaborating with FaZe Clan and Epic Records, the most committed eSports, music and culture communities in the planet, to bring this must-have event to the fans. We're excited to rethink the Hollywood premiere with the debut of this project and hope to have one of the best red (car) mascots of all time. "

"When Adam first came up with his unique idea of ​​closing the gap between YouTube content creators and filmmakers, he knew he was up to something big," said Lee Trink, CEO, Clan FaZe. “Historically, Hollywood has taken a convenient approach to tap creators and their large audiences. The immense respect and enthusiastic understanding of invisible narratives sets that new standard for filmmakers who bring their formats to this massive and rabid audience. "