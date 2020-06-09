"Intruder" excites Korea; Other markets up and down – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Looking at the international box office over the past few weekends, if there is a trend that is starting to emerge from the number of theaters that are running again, it is that the public is responding to new products and new relaunches. Exhibitors are doing the work with what is available to them, but there are still few options available. However, a clear success story in the last session was Korea, where a subsidy offered by local agency KOFIC, which drastically reduced inflows, resulted in a huge increase in revenue, from $ 1.2M in the last frame to $ 3.17M in this session across the top 10 titles. Play was led by a new local thriller Intruder, which accounted for most of the proceeds at $ 2.2M (see market snapshots below).

In other parts of Asia, some were up, others were down. Japan saw a good hike thanks to the return of a trio of Avengers movies as Hong Kong and Taiwan submerged. Australia saw a pleasant increase as did New Zealand, which has been on an upward curve for several weeks and this week decided to remove all restrictions related to coronavirus as the country is now FREE of COVIDS.

Due to open cinemas this week it is Ukraine; Italy starts again on June 15. Although Polish theaters were able to open since last week, the main chains continue to operate.

In France, where theaters will return on June 22, distributors begin to announce new dates. Wild Bunch has established Stroke of luck by July 8 and The vigil for August 5, for example. However, it was also announced this week that one of the UGC main chain Champs-Elysées multiplex, the George V, will remain closed. After opening its doors in 1938, the site has 11 screens and MK2 will take over, with it expected to reopen in 2022 once the renovation work is complete.

In Belgium, the grand exhibition Kinepolis said this week that it has established its next schedule and will open tickets online from June 10 for planned reopens in July.

There is still no official news from China, though signs point to reopens this month. Still, a recent report from the China Film Association found that more than 40% of theaters in the vast market could permanently close after the coronavirus blockade. USC Professor Stanley Rosen recently told us that "the alarmist nature" of the report "reflects the appeal of theater owners to the state for a major rescue package." Exhibitors say: "If you give us what we need to survive, the audience will come back, but if you wait too long, it may be too late," suggests Rosen.

Last year right now, Disney / Fox Dark fenix He led in his opening, but was scorched with $ 103.7M in 53 markets. It was followed by Disney Aladdin with $ 70.7M at 55 and WB / Legendary & # 39; s Godzilla: King of the monsters at $ 47.9M from 78.

Here is a snapshot of the performances in some foreign markets in the last session:

KOREA – Thanks to a subsidy offered by the local body KOFIC, which considers that normal ticket prices are discounted from 60% to 70%, and will apply in all cinemas and in all films until June 21, Korea saw a huge 164% increase in revenue this weekend. The total in the Top 10 was $ 3.17 million with a new local thriller. Intruder in the lead at $ 2.2M from 1,363 sites. Director Sohn Won-pyung's film was postponed twice during the coronavirus crisis. It focuses on a woman who disappeared 25 years ago and whose return to her family raises suspicions from her older brother. In 2nd The best showman It also benefited from $ 310K from 519 locations. We hear that the Fox / Disney movie has become the biggest relaunch under COVID-19 restrictions. Winner of last weekend, Submarine, fell to third place with $ 196K of 493. Trolls World Tour it is now at $ 983K in the market.

NETHERLANDS – The market was able to open on June 1, although this is the first week that we see numbers. The four-day frame was good for $ 774K in the Top 10 that was led by a local comedy / drama relaunch. By Beentjes Van Sint-Hildegard at $ 158K from 153 sites. The Top 5 is completed with Go ahead, I see you bloodshot and the first Venice game last year La Vérité.

HONG KONG – In its fourth comeback weekend online, HK theaters fell 9% over the top 10, raising $ 662K. Still ahead is Japan Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna with $ 139K of TFSS session at 54 sites. Nordic Suspense Tunnelen He came in second with $ 120K in his first week with 43 engagements. Cannes title and Oscar nominee The Miserables He continues his strong career there with a $ 303K cume after three sessions.

GERMANY – The top 24 stocks on the market raised $ 1.15 million on the mark, down 17% in the previous session. The top 10 earned $ 497K (a 29% drop). For the first time since the reopening of movie theaters, the giant of Constantin Perfect strangers It wasn't the best movie, however, with a gross total of $ 53 million to date (it was the # 1 local movie of 2019), it was a key factor in getting people back to theaters after the close, and particularly for drive -In s. First, it was the launch of the local Warner Bros. title. Night life at $ 88K from 120 sites. The Kangaroo Chronicles He landed second with $ 63K out of 164. Knives out and Ahead round out the Top 5. Regions that opened last week include Baden-Württemberg, Thuringia and Brandenburg. Berlin is set for June 30.

Taiwan – In Taiwan, Ahead It continues to perform well, taking the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive weekend with $ 194K from 90 locations. The sum is now $ 926K. WB The dark knight, which is in its second week of relaunching, took second place with $ 150K out of 75. The top 10 movies came in at $ 362K, down 28%.

JAPAN – After being overwhelmingly dominated by Warner Bros titles in recent weeks, Japan looked back at some Marvel photos. The Avengers led the entire game to $ 58K from 278 sites, followed by WB Birds of prey ($ 44K / 172), The Avengers: Age of Ultron ($ 38K / 270), Captain America: Civil War ($ 35K / 261) and WB Ward mask ($ 5K / 31). The Top 10 earned $ 196K from a massive 326% increase, likely helped by the reopening of Toho's multiplexes. However, we are cautioned that the Tokyo public remains cautious when returning to theaters.

AUSTRALIA – Oz Cinemas added $ 189K to the Top 10, a very strong jump of 133% in the previous session. They were directed by Universal / Blumhouse & # 39; s The invisible man at $ 41K from 10 theaters. Completing the Top 5 are Bloodshot, Sonic The Hedgehog, Jumanji: The Next Level and Bad Boys For Life.

NEW ZEALAND – The South Pacific nation of 5 million people declared itself virus-free on Monday and said all restrictions would be lifted starting today. The box office in the market, which has experienced weekly growth, did not disappoint this session, jumping 48% to $ 105K for the Top 10. Festival photo The assistent continues to lead, now with a $ 64K cume. Rialto Previews Love sarah That photo landed second with $ 16K from 11 sites. The trip to Greece, Sonic The Hedgehog and Bloodshot complete the top 5.

NORWAY – After warm sunny weather spoiled the box office in the last session of this market, this weekend was by far the best since theaters were reopened. There were 29,576 admissions, an increase of 341% in the previous frame. We understand that there are more open cinemas, including the Odeon circuit. The weather was also rainy, which helped.

CZECH REPUBLIC – In the Czech Republic, where some of the main circuits are still not working, there was an 8% increase from weekend to weekend. This framework was worth $ 160K in the top 20 titles that continue to be led by local documentaries V Siti. Moving to 2nd up Ahead is animated adventure comedy Northern Standard: King Size Adventure with $ 21K in its first week on 112 sites.

ICELAND – At just over $ 47K this weekend in the Top 15, Iceland experienced a 53% rise in the session box office. The entire play continues to be directed by local comedy. The last fishing trip with Disney / Pixar & # 39; s Ahead in the second faith-based drama I still believe in 3rd.

UAE – Dubai remains the only emirate that welcomes customers to cinemas (throughout the Middle East / North Africa it is the only open area). The top 10 titles sold 3,334 tickets, down 12% in terms of admission. The main image was again Sony Bloodshot, followed by The Gentlemen, Wonder Woman, Knives Out and Bad Boys For Life. Capacity is limited to 30% and people under the age of 12 or over 60 cannot enter theaters.

SPAIN – Continuous opening, Spanish cinemas earned $ 16K in the Top 10. Ahead He returned to the market to lead with just over $ 2K from five locations. The main chain Cinesa previously said that it planned to return to operate from June 8 in three of its complexes, one in Santiago, Zaragoza and Valencia. However, the theaters in Madrid are slowly approaching the opening and most are waiting in late June despite being cleared.