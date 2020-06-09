Internet: Thailand Proposes To Tax Foreign Internet Companies – Latest News

Thailand on Tuesday passed a bill requiring foreign digital service providers to pay a value-added tax (VAT), becoming the last country in Southeast Asia to try to increase tax revenues for international technology companies.

Last month, Indonesia passed a law requiring big internet companies to pay VAT on sales of digital products and services starting in July, and in the Philippines a lawmaker introduced a similar bill in parliament to tax services digital.

The Thai bill, which has yet to be voted on by Thailand's parliament, requires non-resident companies or platforms that earn more than 1.8 million baht ($ 57,434.59) per year by providing digital services in the country to pay VAT. 7% on sales, Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek told reporters.

Thailand is expected to add around 3 billion baht ($ 95.72 million) to its coffers annually after the move, which will affect services such as music and video streaming, gaming and hotel booking, he added, without naming No company.

"These companies would have had to pay VAT if they had been Thai, which is unfair," said Ratchada.

Thailand, the second largest economy in Southeast Asia, has pondered digital tax companies for years, hoping to take advantage of the country's Internet economy, one of the fastest growing in the region.

Thanawat Malabuppha, president of the Thai Electronic Commerce Association, told Reuters that he appreciated the move, as it will help level the playing field for rival Thai companies.

"Anyone who makes money with the Thais must pay taxes to the country," he said.

Analysts say the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the drive by governments around the world to tax Internet companies, which could see an increase in income as people stay home during blockades. global.

Nearly 140 countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are negotiating the first major rewriting of tax rules to better take into account the rise of large tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google.

Southeast Asian regulators held talks last year about a regional effort to further tax tech giants, while industry groups warned that overregulation could mitigate the region's burgeoning digital economy.

