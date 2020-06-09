Insurance telemarketers fined $ 225M per billion automatic calls

On Tuesday, the US communications regulator. USA It proposed a $ 225 million fine, the largest in its history, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion automatic calls using fake phone numbers.

The Federal Communications Commission said John Spiller and Jakob Mears made the calls through two businesses. Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas state attorneys general also sued the two men and their companies, Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, in federal court in Texas, where both men live, for raping the federal law that governs telemarketing, the Telephone Consumer Protection Law.

The FCC said the automatic calls offered plans from major insurers like Aetna and UnitedHealth with an automated message. However, if consumers pushed a button for more information, they were transferred to a call center that sold non-connected plans to those companies. The FCC said the Missouri attorney general sued Rising Eagle's largest client, Health Advisors of America, for telemarketing violations last year.

For more than four months in early 2019, the FCC said, these phone vendors falsified the number their calls displayed on the caller ID with the intent of misleading consumers; intentionally called people on the do not call list; and called people's cell phones without first obtaining permission.

Consumers weren't the only pesky ones. Telemarketers faked their calls to make it appear that they came from other companies, who later received annoying calls and were named in consumer lawsuits. The FCC did not name these companies, but said it received so many calls that its telephone network "became unusable."

The fine is not a final decision. Spiller and Mears will have a chance to respond.

As automatic calls became a pressing problem for consumers, both as a nuisance and as a vehicle for fraud, the FCC has pressured operators to do more to stop them. A new law enforces enforcement and requires that the phone industry not charge for call blocking tools and establish a system designed to eliminate "counterfeit,quot; calls made with fake numbers.

Calling the number listed for JSquared by phone, Spiller declined to comment. He declined to provide contact information for Mears and said neither of them would speak before speaking to an attorney.