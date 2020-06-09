Independent Filmmaker Project Launches Virtual Internship Program and Year-Round Gateway to New York Media Careers – Up News Info

The Independent Filmmaker Project has launched a virtual internship program as part of a new educational initiative designed to help college students explore careers in the New York film and media industries.

Dubbed IFP EDU, it is a year-round offering, with a center whose goal is to enable recent graduates, alumni, and faculty to expand their professional skills through professional development and technical workshops. The list of schools participating in the launch includes Colgate, Columbia, Ohio State, Princeton, Rhode Island School of Design, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Virginia.

Having officially started on Monday, the internships are scheduled for July 23. Along with master classes taught by industry figures and one-on-one sessions, students will also gain real-life experience working virtually with IFP staff throughout the organization's year. programming. IFP is known for a variety of shows, as well as its exclusive Fall Awards show, the Gotham Awards.

Related story Independent Filmmaker Project Labs goes virtual by 2020; 26 projects established for three programs

Universities face great challenges due to the operating environment during COVID-19. After moving to virtual setups in the spring, they are making decisions about combining live and virtual offerings in the coming months as states gradually loosen restrictions. While many physical campuses will be open in the fall, many will remain closed as public health experts recommend caution in the absence of a vaccine or widely available treatment for the virus.

Students will attend the IFP program remotely through a virtual platform called Symba. Students who log in there can review homework assignments, reference resources, collect feedback from supervisors, and interact with their peers. Every week during the internship, a new theme from the film industry will be featured, covering production, distribution, festival programming, public relations and marketing, partnership and development, and post-production and design.

"We are excited to provide students with the opportunity to gain new insights into the film industry by expanding their horizons of potential career paths during a highly uncertain time as a way to encourage the next generation of filmmakers," Jeff Jeff, CEO. Sharp said in a press release. "We hope that this program not only inspires our students to pursue their dreams in the film and media arts industry, but also to explore those dreams in the New York region."

Colgate President Brian W. Casey said that teaming up with IFP "provides a solid internship experience at a time when many industries have shrunk in response to the global pandemic. We believe this artistic and academic collaboration will flourish in ways exciting for many more years ”