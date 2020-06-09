In Minneapolis, anger at George Floyd's death extends beyond police – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – To really understand the anger people felt in this city when watching a video of George Floyd begging, panting, and slowly succumbing under the weight of a police officer's knee, you need to go back in time.

Seven years before Floyd's cheek hit the pavement, Terrence "Mookie,quot; Franklin cringed behind a water heater in a dark basement after fleeing police trying to confront him for a robbery. With flashlights mounted on their weapons and a police dog leading the way, they descended the stairs and soon found him hidden.

Fourteen minutes later, the 22-year-old African American lay in a pool of his own blood. Seven bullet holes pierced his head and neck, and three more pierced his upper torso.

As with so many allegations of police brutality in Minnesota, you may never know exactly what happened in that basement on May 10, 2013.

The official account said two officers were shot and wounded after Franklin seized a police weapon. But no residue testing was conducted and a review of the defense evidence suggests friendly fire may have been the culprit. A $ 795,000 settlement reached with the Franklin family last year kept those details out of court.

What is clear is this: The deaths of Floyd, Franklin, and other black men at the hands of the Minneapolis police have exacerbated the corrosive relationship between people of color and a criminal justice system that they feel is against them. At every step of the way, they feel drowned.

It's a story that dates back more than four decades, to when Minnesota's burgeoning little black community fell victim to denial of services and discriminatory denial of services, including bank loans. Soon after, drugs and weapons began to flood the area and crime rates skyrocketed.

When a fragile truce between gangs and police was broken in 1992 by Officer Jerry Haaf's execution-style coup, there was a crackdown. It has perpetuated a culture of brutality and impunity that continues to this day, in part because the department has avoided reform, said Michelle Gross of the non-profit organization United Communities Against Police Brutality.

The force did not answer the questions in this story. But the president of the police union, Lt. Bob Kroll, has steadfastly defended the conduct of officers over the years. In 2019, when the city's mayor banned "warrior-style,quot; training for police, Kroll said the union itself would pay for the instructions.

An AP review of the Minneapolis Police Department data found that force has been used 11,000 times in the past five years. Black people accounted for 60% of those cases, even though they represent only 19% of the city's population. Body pins were used more frequently, followed by punching, kicking, and pushing.

In 2015, the US Department of Justice. USA It released a report that addresses ways to prevent police misconduct, provide more transparency, and improve community relations following a request from then-Minneapolis Chief of Police. He found that there were no clear criteria on the use of force and downscaling tactics, and that law enforcement agencies lacked the will or authority to eliminate bad officers.

SWAT team member Lucas Peterson, who shot Franklin's skull five times, had previously been involved in 12 other cases of excessive force, including the death of another black man.

In 2002, shortly after joining the force, Peterson, who is white, used a Christopher Burns hold after responding to a domestic dispute. The medical examiner's office ruled that the death was a homicide, and a settlement of $ 300,000 was paid, although a grand jury decided not to indict him.

Four years later, Peterson lied in a police report, saying that a woman had jumped on her partner's back during a traffic stop. The charges were dropped after surveillance video showed that it did not. That cost the city $ 100,000.

Peterson remains on the job.

Incidents that have garnered national attention since then include the shooting of 32-year-old Philando Castile during a traffic stop in 2016 when his girlfriend broadcast the sequels live on Facebook. The Latino officer was acquitted.

And the death of Jamar Clark, 25, was shot in 2015, when police responded to the report of an assault on a woman at a birthday party. Police said Clark fought two police officers and that his DNA was found in an officer's gun. But witnesses reported that they were in conflict with that narrative. No charges were filed against the white officers involved.

Mohamed Noor, a black Somali American, is the only officer known to face murder charges in a service murder, and his victim was white. Justine Ruszczyk Damond was shot in 2017 as she was approaching her car to report a possible violation behind her home. Noor was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison, and the woman's family received a record settlement of $ 20 million.

The Castilla family settled for $ 3 million. Clark's family accepted $ 200,000.

"There it is, right there in those numbers," said Kevin Reese, founder of the Minneapolis activist group Until We Are All Free. "It is an excellent example of how, here, the white life is valued more than the black lives."

___

In the mid-1990s, high murder rates gave the city the grim nickname of Murderapolis.

A gang strike task force was formed to eliminate crime. But a class action lawsuit exposed widespread allegations of misconduct, and the city agreed to a $ 3 million settlement. The unit was dismantled in 2009, but many people driven away by the testimony of its gang experts remain in prison.

At its peak, the police compounded the terror and despair of those living in neighborhoods already devastated by income disparities, poor school performance, and environmental degradation. The harassment was constant. Some recalled that the police prevented the youth from playing outside, ordering them to lift their shirts to prove that they were not arming weapons or drugs.

A police duo, nicknamed Batman and Robin, is remembered by many in the neighborhood. They would wind up the music for the song "Bad Boys,quot; from the television show "Cops,quot;, taunting the residents through their car speakers. Others known as Red Dog and Wild Wild West were equally feared.

At 18, Adrian Riley recalled that officers were enraged when he refused to give up the name of a friend who fled from the police. He said they took him to a nearby alley where they kicked and trampled him, before taking him to the compound. He said he was charged with disorderly conduct and released.

His mother, Mary Ann Riley, said she found him curled up in bed, groaning in pain.

"I took the lid off him and said," OMG. Who did this to you? "I didn't even know who my son was, they hit him so much," he said. Hospital staff told him that there was urine in his blood and that he could have died without treatment.

Although Minnesota is viewed as progressive, it is among the worst in the country when it comes to racial disparity. That extends to prisons: Black people make up about 7 percent of the state's population, but they make up 36% of the people behind bars.

"I think all of us, police, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, corrections officials, are complicit. I'm an accomplice, ”said Perry Moriearty, professor at the University of Minnesota School of Law. "We continue to operate within a system that, from its earliest days, has disproportionately criminalized, arrested, prosecuted, locked up, and executed black and brown people."

Laws enacted 30 years ago have resulted in excessive sentences. In Minnesota, it is possible to get life in prison just for being at the scene of a murder. And violent crimes are hardly ever commuted because the governor, attorney general, and chief justice of the Supreme Court require a unanimous vote.

When Senator Amy Kobuchar, seen as a possible vice presidential election, was the chief Hennepin County prosecutor in 1998, her office worked to convict the alleged murderers of two black children hit by stray bullets in shootings.

The AP spent a year investigating one of those cases. Myon Burrell was 16 in 2002 when he was accused of firing a weapon that killed 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards while sitting at the dining room table doing homework.

It happened blocks from where Floyd was killed. In fact, Burrell maintained from the moment he was brought to the police station that Cup Foods, the same convenience store where Floyd is accused of passing a counterfeit $ 20 bill, was his alibi.

The surveillance tapes were never reviewed to verify Burrell's story, and his friends that day were not interviewed. No DNA, fingerprints, or weapons were found in the case. Most of the jail snitches used to convict Burrell have since been retracted, and police are shown in a video offering a man $ 500 for each name he provides, even if it's a rumor. Burrell, now 34, was sentenced to life in prison.

"Either an unarmed black man is being turned off by a racist white cop, or an innocent black boy is being jailed … and his life is being stolen," he said.

The second case Klobuchar announced involved the 1996 gang-related shooting against 11-year-old Byron Phillips. Two years after his death, Klobuchar put up billboards requesting information.

Not long after, a man named Kawasaki Blanche was arrested.

Police have denied AP requests for four months to turn over reports and media files related to the case, but court records and trial transcripts point to dubious police investigation and prosecution.

There was no physical evidence linking Blanche to the crime, and the only advice on the hotline came from a woman who had 11 felony convictions and 13 aliases. He received $ 3,700 after saying he saw a gun and heard Blanche, his nephew, and others talking about the shooting. Before her nephew was scheduled to take the position, a police officer encouraged the woman to write her nephew a letter in jail, making sure his story was the same. Eyewitnesses did not testify.

Blanche, now 46, has been locked up for more than two decades. He is serving life.

"There are two court systems here in Minnesota," said Burrell, who is in the same facility and has now turned 18. "One for blacks and one for whites."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)