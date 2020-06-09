If it ain't broke: Share your older work devices

Image copyright

Ricky Ticket

These days, your shiny new device is likely to be out of date due to software updates (or lack thereof) before it physically stops.

A recent report from the consumer campaign group Which? suggests that the life of a smart refrigerator could be a few years if the brand behind it stops providing support and software updates.

Meanwhile, Sonos has released new software for its Internet-connected speakers that doesn't work on its older, proprietary devices.

And this led me to casually mention on Twitter that I have a 12-year-old television.

To make myself feel better, I also asked people to share their older work devices.

And a hatch opened.

Done in the days before software updates, operating systems, and security vulnerabilities became part of the ecosystem, they all continue to strengthen.

Image copyright

@ReesMF Screenshot

This Kenwood blender dates back to 1964, says owner Matthew Rees





Cookware was built to last, with a variety of 20, 30, 40, and even 50 year old beaters and mixers, along with a 20 year old Breville sandwich toaster, a kitchen rice cooker from the early 1900s 1990 and a 33-year-old Braun juicer.

Image copyright

Rachel Rogers

Kate Bevan has a 30 year old washing machine.

Rachel Rogers has a working toaster, which belonged to her grandmother, since 1925.

And the Mariella Frostrup station has a 25-year-old Magimix food processor.

For her part, Mary Branscombe writes: "Dishwasher from 1996, fridge and washing machine from 1997, but the Braun hand mixer is from the early 90's. And, of course, my mid-80s sandwich toaster from college still it's getting strong. "

Sarah still uses a Sunbeam iron that she received as a wedding gift in 1977, which "lasted longer than marriage."

And Sue says, "My Prestige High Dome pressure cooker was a Christmas present in 1975, still in use. My mother's identical one, from Christmas 1953, was broadcast six years ago, still good."

Image copyright

Ricky Ticket

An astonishing number of Nintendo Game Boys (released in 1989) and the occasional NES (Nintendo Entertainment System, released in 1983) are still being tested as well.

Image copyright

Jorn Madslien

Chris Green still plays in a 37-year-old ZX Spectrum.

Jorn Madslien's teenage son acquired the Binatone console from his mother since the early 1980s.

And Peter Gothard's Sega Mega Drive is "hitting 30, and it's still working perfectly."

Image copyright

Ewan spence

Ewan Spence still uses a 1993 Psion organizer.

And Amin has been using the same memory card since 2005.

"This little stick has been 'backing me up' before I can remember," he says.

"It even broke and I fixed it with super glue many years ago."

Image copyright

Moataz Attallah

There are also a number of old calculators still in service: the former belongs to Professor Moataz Attallah.

"My dad bought it for me in 1997 in France, hence its name, Graphique Couleur," he says.

"You can plot graphs, do matrix calculations, and more, with 64 KB."

Meanwhile, Peter Gillingwater's Casio FX-602P, which he bought in 1981, still works.

And Paul Marks has been using his Casio FX-29 calculator since he got it, in 1977.

"It fits well in the knee pad pockets, does anyone remember that?" he asks.

Image copyright

Modha Screenshot

This 1991 Sony Walkman still works, Modha reports on Twitter





Many iPods, Sony Walkmans, and hi-fis are still in good working order, along with the occasional Minidisc player and HMV disc player from the 1960s.

"The Vestax recorder, which I've had since the early '90s, probably working," says Keith Devereux, "not used now since I can no longer get audio cassettes. Currently in use? Almost certainly the old and reliable iPod from the early 2000s. "

Image copyright

Zoe Kleinman

Sean McManus says: "My 1984 Amstrad CPC 464 computer still works fine.

"I also have some keyboards of music from the mid-80s and early 90s."

And restaurant critic Jay Rayner asks, "Does a 1993 Yamaha Clavinova digital piano count?"

Image copyright

@_Mound Screenshot

This 1960 Rock-Ola 1484 jukebox still holds pride of place





There are also a variety of working FM radios, turntables, digital radios, and speakers.

Image copyright

Neil Craig Screenshot

Neil Craig recently parted ways with this working lawn mower, from the 1950s





"As hardware lifecycles are getting shorter and shorter, and some are even measured in months, not years, it's easy to think that most people just want the latest version of a product," says the editor. Wired UK executive Jeremy White.

"Well, that vision may have value in the world of laptops and smartphones, but sometimes older products are just better – better components, better design, and better life."

"Hi-Fi equipment is shown over and over again.

"A new Bluetooth speaker may have the latest software and chipsets, but this does not mean that it is superior.

"I still use a TV sound system that came out in 2009.

"And I still have to find one that sounds better or works flawlessly."

Image copyright

Martin Mander Screenshot

Mr Mander 1975 Modified Hitachi TV





However, some older devices may need a bit of 21st century magic.

Martin Mander, host of the YouTube channel Old Tech New Spec, modifies old devices that continue to be useful in today's world.

On his wall at home is a 1975 Hitachi CRT television, which he has refurbished to stream digital video.

"Deep down, the old technology was really bulky and the modern technology is really small," he says, "so you have more room inside an old device to modify it."

"You can put something new inside, like a Raspberry Pi or an Arduino, to make it work as it should but in a more modern way."