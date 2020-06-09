IBM abandons & # 39; partial & # 39; facial recognition technology

Image copyright

Tech giant IBM will stop offering facial recognition software for "mass surveillance or racial profiling."

The announcement comes as the United States faces calls for police reform after the murder of a black man, George Floyd.

In a letter to the US Congress. In the US, IBM said the artificial intelligence systems used in law enforcement needed testing "for bias."

An activist said it was a "cynical,quot; move by a company that has been instrumental in creating technology for the police.

In his letter to Congress, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said that "the fight against racism is as urgent as ever," establishing three areas in which the company wanted to work with Congress: police reform, responsible use of technology and expanding skills and education. opportunities

"IBM strongly opposes and will not tolerate the use of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, human rights violations, and basic freedoms," he wrote.

"We believe that now is the time to start a national dialogue on whether and in which national law enforcement agencies should use facial recognition technology."

Rather than relying on potentially biased facial recognition, the firm urged Congress to use technology that provides "greater transparency," such as body cameras in police officers and data analysis.

Data analysis is more comprehensive to the IBM business than facial recognition products. It has also worked to develop technology for predictive surveillance, which it has also criticized for possible biases.

& # 39; Let's not be fooled & # 39;

Eva Blum-Dumontet of Privacy International said the firm had coined the term "smart city."

"Around the world, they pushed for a model or development that relied on CCTV cameras and sensors processed by law enforcement, thanks to the smart surveillance platforms that IBM sold them," he said.

"That is why it is so cynical for IBM to turn around and claim they want a national dialogue on the use of technology in surveillance."

He added: "IBM is trying to redeem itself because they have been instrumental in developing the technical capabilities of the police through the development of so-called smart surveillance techniques. But let's not be fooled by their latest move.

"First of all, their announcement was ambiguous. They talk about ending 'General Purpose' face recognition, which makes me think that it won't be the end of facial recognition for IBM, but will be customized in the future,quot;.

The Algorithmic Justice League was one of the first activist groups to indicate that there were racial biases in the facial recognition data sets.

A 2019 study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that none of the facial recognition tools from Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM were 100% accurate when it came to recognizing men and women with dark skin.

And a study by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology. USA He suggested that facial recognition algorithms were much less accurate in identifying African American and Asian faces compared to Caucasians.

Amazon, whose Rekognition software is used by police departments in the US. It is one of the most important players on the field, but there are also a lot of smaller players like Facewatch, which operates in the UK. Clearview AI, who has been told to stop using images from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, also sells its software to US law enforcement.

Maria Axente, an expert in artificial intelligence ethics at the consulting firm PwC, said facial recognition had shown "significant ethical risks, primarily to improve existing bias and discrimination."

He added: "To build trust and solve major problems in society, both purpose and profit must be a key measure of performance."