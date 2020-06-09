Human remains found on the property of the man tied to missing children

Human remains have been found at the home of an Idaho man who was searched during an investigation into the disappearance of his two new wife's two children that have not been seen since last year.

Chad Daybell, who recently married the children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was arrested, according to police in the small town of Rexburg. He has not been charged, and his attorney, Mark Means, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joshua "JJ,quot; Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September, and police say Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children's whereabouts. In addition to the missing children, the couple has come under scrutiny after the deaths of their two previous spouses and garnered attention for their end-of-the-world beliefs.

Joshua "JJ,quot; Vallow (left) and Tylee Ryan (right) in an image released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. (AP / AAP)

Rexburg police, along with FBI investigators and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, were searching Chad Daybell's home in the city of Salem, eastern Idaho, for the second time. The search warrant is sealed, and Rexburg Deputy Police Director Gary Hagan said in a statement that he could not reveal more details than to say the search was related to the disappearance of the children.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell fled after authorities began searching for their missing children. (Rexberg Police Department)

"Throughout the investigation, detectives and investigators have recovered what are believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time," Hagan said.

Police would not answer any additional questions at this time, he said.

Lori Daybell is awaiting trial on charges of child abandonment and obstructs the investigation and has pleaded not guilty. The Idaho attorney general's office announced this year that it was investigating Chad Daybell for the death of his wife at the time, Tammy Daybell.

The complicated case began last summer when Lori Daybell's ex-husband Charles Vallow was shot dead by his brother, Alex Cox, in Phoenix. At the time, Cox said the shooting was in self-defense. Charles and Lori Vallow had parted ways, and in divorce documents Charles Vallow claimed that Lori believed that she had become a divine figure who was responsible for ushering in Biblical end times. Cox died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung.

Lori Vallow appears in court in Hawaii and said she will not fight extradition to Idaho. (AP / AAP)

Shortly after Charles Vallow's death, Lori and her children moved to Idaho. Tylee was last seen in September on her way to Yellowstone National Park with her mother and another family for a day trip, and JJ was last seen by school officials several days later.

Police began investigating the children's whereabouts after family members expressed concern. Investigators have said that both Chad and Lori Daybell claimed that the children stayed with friends.

Kay and Larry Woodcock speak to members of the media at the Rexburg Standard Journal Newspaper in Rexburg, Idaho. The Woodcocks are offering $ 20,000 for information leading to the recovery of Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were last seen in September 2019. (AP)

Tammy Daybell died in her sleep last October from what her obituary said were natural causes. Authorities became suspicious when Chad Daybell married Lori just two weeks later, and they exhumed Tammy Daybell's body in December. The results of that autopsy have not been published.