Hubbard ATV Crash leaves one dead – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – An ATV accident in Hubbard County left a 61-year-old man dead.

According to the official statement, on June 7, the Hubbard Co. Sheriff's Office reported that a victim had been ejected from an ATV. The victim was in a swampy area with her head underwater.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found Timmy White of Laporte, Minnesota, now deceased.

Further investigation showed that White had been traveling west on County Road 44 when he made a sharp turn and entered a ditch, rolling multiple times.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.