Hrithik Roshan finds Katrina Kaif's latest post too cool

Some stars stayed away from social media for a long time. But once they joined, they surely have been giving stiff competition to each other. One of those actresses is Katrina Kaif. The actress, who joined social media quite late, has been killing him with her posts and images since joining.

Katrina recently posted a video of her swimming with a whale in the ocean. The actress was seen in a white bathing suit, taking a dip with a gigantic whale that accompanied her. One of the comments that caught our attention was from Hrithik Roshan. The actor dropped a comment saying "very good,quot;. Well, we couldn't agree more. The video is definitely super cool.

Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan have worked together at Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang. Both films were spinners. We can't wait for this pair to come together on the big screen. You do not agree?