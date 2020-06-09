How your workout will look different as gyms start reopening on Wednesday – Up News Info

Minnesota is preparing to turn the dial again to reopen the state.

Next up: gyms. Governor Tim Walz is loosening COVID-19 restrictions to allow gyms to reopen to 25% of capacity on Wednesday.

RELATED: Gov. Tim Walz says state may redial to allow indoor meals, limited use in gym

When Life Time in Edina at Southdale reopens, registrations will be free with an app. Staff will wear masks and be given temperature controls.

Masks are available for guests, but are not necessary for workouts. The exception is the lifetime in Minneapolis, where masks are required inside the city.

"The ideal is to wear a mask when you enter the club and it's the same when you leave the club," said Edina Life Time director Shawn Severson.

It is difficult to overlook signage throughout the health club, reminding guests of the social distance. All other machines will be turned off to allow for the six foot rule.

"What we are seeing in the clubs right now that are already open (in other states), they are running around 50 to 60% of what they were before COVID," Severson said. "So even though half the amount of treadmills is available, we are seeing half the amount of use."

Swimming, group fitness classes also continue to happen.

"The classes are based on reservations," said Severson, "so we will do that to maintain social distance and also allow us to make sure that person shows up and has that place for that class."

Improved cleaning will take place throughout the day, including at night when the club is closed. If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19, guests will be alerted and Life Time follows instructions from state health officials.

Life Time said it will continue its on-demand classes that are free for the online public.

Life Time has already reopened around 60 health clubs across the country.