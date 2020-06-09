How two inexperienced Australian sailors spent 73 days trapped at sea

If there is one important lesson Colin Fuge learned during this pandemic, it is to always carry a few extra pairs of underpants when you board a sailboat, because you never know when you could land.

The 24-year-old from Newcastle, north of Sydney, is one of 12 rookie sailors who spent the last 73 days trapped at sea in the Caribbean after being rejected by ports in various countries due to coronavirus restrictions.

The beginner crew would end up sailing nearly 4,000 nautical miles on two ill-equipped boats: a 40-foot catamaran called & # 39; Friendship & # 39; and a 30 '& # 39; Josee & # 39; aluminum monocoque.

Colin Fuge, from Newcastle in New South Wales, spent 73 days at sea when the ship he was traveling on was repeatedly rejected by different port authorities. (Supplied: Colin Fuge)

Fuge spoke to nine.com.au from the French Caribbean islands of Guadalupe, where authorities last week finally allowed him and his crewmates to land.

When the coronavirus pandemic began to spread worldwide in March, Fuge was in Guatemala, Central America.

Traveling on a tight budget, Mr. Fuge had connected with a project that allowed him to work in exchange for accommodation.

"These guys had two boats on a lake and we were helping them fix the boats. They were teaching us how to sail and we were living on the boats," Fuge said.

"Before that, none of us had any sailing experience. We were sure to be rookies," he added.

A photo of the two boats taken aboard a police helicopter in the Cayman Islands after the group was reported missing. (Supplied: Colin Fuge)

When the severity of the pandemic was clarified, authorities in Guatemala began blocking the country.

Not wanting to be trapped in Guatemala as the virus spread, the French owners of the ships hatched a plan to sail to the territory of their home country in Guadalupe.

With the overseas flights closing, Mr. Fuge and the prominent international crew working on the ships, which included another Australian, David from Melbourne, had to decide what to do next.

"We could wait for closure and quarantine or go out to sea and test our mettle, we chose the latter," Fuge said.

After spending nine days at sea in boats without a motor or radio to signal boat traffic, the crew arrived at their first port: the island of Roatán, on the coast of Honduras.

Without access to WIFI on the ships, the crew became isolated from the world and were surprised to see how the coronavirus situation had intensified.

"We arrived at night but the port officials towed us; Honduras was in the middle of closing," Fuge said.

"Port officials came to us wearing face masks and gloves and did not touch anything we had touched. They were not even touching our boat with their boat."

The crew is questioned by members of the Jamaican Coast Guard. (Supplied: Colin Fuge)

The crew were told that if they anchored and reached the shore they would not be able to leave.

It was his first test of rejection, but it was also where the crew experienced their first act of unexpected kindness.

A kind of sailing community had gathered in Roatan, where a group of about 20 ships were anchored to wait for the virus storm.

"A man came and talked to us and word spread that we were doing this trans-Caribbean trip, so everyone decided to pack us a package because they thought we were crazy," Fuge said.

"The other sailors gave us a VHF radio, a battery, and food supplies, which was incredible."

However, almost immediately after leaving Roatan, things started to go wrong.

The front sail of the catamaran & # 39; Friendship & # 39; it broke, requiring a gigantic replacement effort, and then the pot ran out of gas for cooking.

Undeterred, the crew of the two ships drew up a plan. Every day they cooked a big round of meals on the second boat & # 39; Josee & # 39; and they threw it to the crew in & # 39; Amistad & # 39; in cubes.

Continuing on their journey, the crew sailed to the Cayman Islands for another surprise, a police helicopter flying overhead.

"It was going over the top, we had no idea what was going on," Fuge said.

Unbeknownst to them, the entire crew had been reported missing after the family of one of the French sailors was unable to locate them.

After the Cayman Islands, the next stop for the crew was Cuba, where they hoped to resupply their supplies.

But almost as soon as they got there, Republic port officials gave them their orders to set sail.

"When we arrived in Cuba they told us that there is no chance that you will stay here. We do not care how much food or water you have, you have to go. That was in less than half an hour after releasing the anchor," said the Mr. Fuge said.

Then they went to the crew to Jamaica, where their luck was almost as bad.

"We arrived in Jamaica and they threw us some donations of Red Cross food and some boxes of water. Then they said that we had to get out of our waters," he said.

The crew then spent several days adrift in the deep, windless ocean to transport them to their next hope, the Bahamas.

"When a light wind came, we sailed docked just in case he was going to die again," Fuge said.

"We saw sharks and turtles. We sailed during this time with stars and learned to read the sky, bioluminescent by following the boat."

Despite the beauty of life at sea, reality was establishing itself and water supplies, in particular, were running low.

"You sit there and you think we're running out of water, how long is it going to be like this? We had about two or three days of water left," Fuge said.

A happy crew finally arrives in Guadalupe, where they can disembark. (Supplied: Colin Fuge)

Desperate, the crew left for Haiti, unsure what reception they would receive there or what supplies they could buy.

In Haiti, the crew was greeted by locals in homemade canoes.

"We stopped at a remote location where there were no COVID-19 cases. We managed to exchange money for food and it ended up being one of the best places we chose to resupply ourselves," said Fuge.

A few weeks later, the crew arrived in Guadalupe, where they were finally allowed to disembark and rest their sea legs.

With most international flights still on the ground, Fuge said he was unsure when he would be able to return to Australia.

However, the now-experienced sailor said he was now considering continuing his adventure at sea, having discovered that navigating through the pandemic was a fairly effective strategy in avoiding the virus.

"Sailing is kind of like self-isolation … right now it seems like the best place to be," he said.